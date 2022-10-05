Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,850 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 3,363.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,732,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,304,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.04.

PLUG stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

