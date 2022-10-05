Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 693 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,608,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 920,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,620,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

