Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 33,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

