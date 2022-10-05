iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

