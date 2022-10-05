Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CEO Michael F. Mahoney Sells 125,827 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BSX stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after acquiring an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

