Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $611,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DFP stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.