Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $729.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total value of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

