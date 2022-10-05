Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,973 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

OSK stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

