Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

AAPL opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

