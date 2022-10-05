ARS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 2.6 %

Apple stock opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.