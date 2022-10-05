Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 27,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

