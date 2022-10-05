Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 68.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $281.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $261.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.