Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 3.4 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average is $269.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.