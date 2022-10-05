UMB Bank n.a. Has $184,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.