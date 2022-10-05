UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,864 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 8.5 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $60.52 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,920 shares of company stock valued at $18,180,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.