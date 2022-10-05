UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.25% of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

