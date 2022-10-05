Courier Capital LLC Buys 534 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of JPM opened at $112.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

