Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 312,535 Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 312,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Sonendo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonendo news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,600,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,676 shares of company stock valued at $817,155. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

NYSE:SONX opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

