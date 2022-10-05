Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE ECAT opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
