Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $269,158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. Sozo Ventures GP I L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,436,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $19,124,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

PLTR stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 3.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

