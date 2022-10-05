Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 13,404 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of UMH Properties worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.18 million, a P/E ratio of -41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

