Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

