Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

