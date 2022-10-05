The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $42.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 240748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares in the company, valued at $41,426,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,732 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $48,910,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

