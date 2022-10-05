Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 262.2% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 79.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

