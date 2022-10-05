FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

CPK stock opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.