FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 313 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Lcnb Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,210,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $14,160,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.