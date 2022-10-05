FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Trading Up 3.9 %

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

