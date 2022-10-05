Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $111,000 in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVB opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.