AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 468,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

AUO Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AUOTY opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. AUO has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.73.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

