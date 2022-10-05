Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Lifted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,498,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after buying an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $177.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.02. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $171.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

