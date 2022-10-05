Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

