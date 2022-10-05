BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of BK Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.13. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter.

BK Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.18%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems.

