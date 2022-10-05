Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $905,000 Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 730.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,502.50.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,320.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4,285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $82.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

