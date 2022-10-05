Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt cut Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 133,112 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 277,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 175,559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

