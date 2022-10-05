Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Drops By 5.3%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $206.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,563,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after acquiring an additional 83,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

