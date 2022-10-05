Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Declines By 5.3%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the August 31st total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Further Reading

