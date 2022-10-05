The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of The Hackett Group worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

