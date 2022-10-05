Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in AppLovin by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

