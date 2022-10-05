Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 379,478 shares of company stock valued at $66,159,334 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $171.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

