Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,299.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

