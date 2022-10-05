SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director More Avery Sells 9,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) Director More Avery sold 9,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $605,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,167.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

More Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 27th, More Avery sold 3,681 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $306,884.97.

On Tuesday, August 9th, More Avery sold 46,319 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.86 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

