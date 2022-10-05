Jonathon Nudi Sells 25,902 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

