Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadway Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

