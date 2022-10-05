Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 443.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 99,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Price Performance

GNPX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.29. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Genprex will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

