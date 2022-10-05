Brian Johnson Purchases 250,000 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,391.61).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Brian Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($7,412.59).

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Johnson acquired 100,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$5,300.00 ($3,706.29).

On Monday, August 1st, Brian Johnson acquired 3,764 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$191.96 ($134.24).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Brian Johnson acquired 13,038 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$782.28 ($547.05).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Brian Johnson bought 116,162 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$6,969.72 ($4,873.93).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

Further Reading

