Jennifer Morris Buys 1,251 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris acquired 1,251 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.74 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,187.74 ($15,515.90).
Jennifer Morris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Morris purchased 330 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.16 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,994.12 ($4,191.69).
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19.
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.
