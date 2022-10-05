Jennifer Morris Buys 1,251 Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG) Stock

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (ASX:FMG – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris acquired 1,251 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$17.74 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,187.74 ($15,515.90).

Jennifer Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jennifer Morris purchased 330 shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$18.16 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,994.12 ($4,191.69).

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19.

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 4th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

