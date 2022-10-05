Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Trading Up 12.2%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares were up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 43,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 407,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.91 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 25.51, a current ratio of 25.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

