ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,177,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 12,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121,773.0 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

