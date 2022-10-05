ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,177,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 12,870,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121,773.0 days.
ANTA Sports Products Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
