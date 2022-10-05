Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy Purchases 6,500 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 11.8 %

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLSE. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

