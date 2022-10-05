Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy Purchases 6,500 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 11.8 %
Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $91.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.32.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulse Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,866.34% and a negative return on equity of 186.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on PLSE. Maxim Group lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.